Western attempts to influence Russia's partners to isolate it fail, says Shoigu

NEW DELHI, April 28. /TASS/. Western attempts to influence Russia's partners to isolate it and compromise its leadership are failing, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday.

"Against the background of the special military operation, attempts to influence Russia's partners in order to isolate it continue. A large-scale information campaign has been launched to compromise the Russian leadership and its policies. An uncompromising willingness to increase comprehensive pressure is being demonstrated without regard to the current damage to its economic and political interests," Shoigu said at the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Defence Ministers' Meeting taking place in New Delhi.

"However," he pointed out, "all these attempts are failing."

In this regard, the defense chief thanked to SCO member states for their principled position and support.

"The independent course of the organization in solving regional and global security problems is an example for the whole world," Shoigu emphasized.