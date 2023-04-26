Russia never hindered export of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea, envoy says

GENEVA, April 26. /TASS/. Russia has never artificially restricted the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said on Wednesday.

"The data on exports shows that Russia, despite all the accusations against it, has never artificially hindered Ukrainian grain exports over the Black Sea," the diplomat said.

On July 22, 2022, a set of documents on supplies of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. One of them approved a mechanism for the export of grain from Ukrainian-controlled Black Sea ports. Another part of these agreements concerns access to world markets for Russian foodstuffs. The Russian authorities have repeatedly pointed out the fact that the second part of the deal is not actually being implemented.

Initially, the agreements were concluded for 120 days and in November 2022, the deal was extended for the same number of days. On March 18, Russia announced the extension of the grain deal for 60 days, saying this would be enough time to assess the efficacy of the memorandum signed with the UN.