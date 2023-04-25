No serious talks with US or West feasible today, says senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. No serious talks with the United States or other Western countries are currently feasible, Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, told TASS.

"In the given circumstances, no major negotiations can be conducted with the United States or the West in general," he said in an interview.

Yermakov said Washington has been clinging to any chance to retain what he described as its "increasingly dubious" position as a global hegemon, while seeking to escalate things further with Russia and other countries that can no longer accept the odious concept of "the US-style world order."

"In this context, the new Russian foreign policy concept has pointed to the need for political and diplomatic efforts toward creating conditions to eradicate the vestiges of Western dominance," the senior Russian diplomat said. "While standing firmly by our interests, we will consistently encourage them [the West] to come to the realization that there is simply no alternative to laying the basis for a harmonious, polycentric world in which everybody could safely co-exist," he added.

Also, according to Yermakov, "there is a task to expand productive cooperation, including in the context of strengthening regional and global security, with the constructive majority of those in the international community who favor maintaining friendly relations with Russia." "Those countries that seek to eventually establish a just, sustainable, multipolar world order have clearly been tipping the balance in their favor," he concluded.