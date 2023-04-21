Kiev’s extremism, crimes confirm that special operation must go on — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s extremist statements and crimes confirm the need to continue the special military operation until all of its objectives have been achieved, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry drew attention to "the latest portion of extremist statements by some Ukrainian officials," in particular, Mikhail Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, who, "while discussing the situation involving the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, openly stated that today the Kiev regime has a unique chance to quickly and painlessly physically 'mop up' a large number of pro-Russian people."

"Such rhetoric and criminal actions by the Kiev regime confirm the need for continuing the special military operation until the tasks of denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine and the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from its territory have been fully accomplished," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

It recalled that Podolyak "also promised to punish the residents of Crimea and Donbass for their wish to pin their future on Russia."

"He is echoed by the mayor of Dnepropetrovsk, renamed to Dnepr, Boris Filatov, who says that Ukraine does not forgive offenses," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.