Putin visits headquarters of 'Dnepr’ battlegroup on Kherson direction

MOSCOW, April 18. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited headquarters of the ‘Dnepr’ battlegroup on the Kherson direction, the Kremlin press office reported on Tuesday.

"While in headquarters of the ‘Dnepr’ battlegroup on the Kherson direction, Vladimir Putin received reports from Airborne Troops commander Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, ‘Dnepr’ battlegroup commander Colonel General Oleg Makarevich and other military commanders," the press office said.

When opening the meeting, the president said: "I don't want to distract you from your direct responsibilities of the troops management, so we are working here in a businesslike, short but concrete manner." "It is important for me to hear your opinions on the development of the situation, to listen to you, to exchange information," Putin said.

"I would like to ask you to start the report with the situation in the Kherson direction, then in the Zaporozhye direction, and then I will ask Mikhail Yurievich [Teplinsky] to give his thoughts," the president told the meeting participants. "I know that on the orders of the Chief of the General Staff and the Defense Minister, he has been on the front line for quite a long time and has made a very thorough report," the president pointed out. "The Defense Ministry and the General Staff greatly appreciated it," Putin noted.

This is Putin’s first visit to the Kherson Region. Previously, Putin visited Mariupol on March 19. Back then, he also visited Rostov-on-Don, where he had a meeting and received reports from military commanders in the special military operation headquarters.