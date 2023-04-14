Prospects for Russia-Africa cooperation to be discussed at summit in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Avenues of Russian-African cooperation and prospects for its long-term development will be discussed at the upcoming Russia-Africa economic and humanitarian forum in St. Petersburg from July 26 to 29, press service of the Roscongress Foundation, the event organizer, told TASS.

"Africa and Russia are the new centers of the emerging multipolar world. Helping each other, we are moving along the path of building up strong, flourishing and safe regions. The keynote topic of the forum this year is technology and security for the sake of sovereign development to benefit human beings," aide to Russian President Anton Kobyakov said.

The forum’s program will consist of four large thematic blocks and include panel sessions and topical events on critical issues of interaction between Russia and African nations, Roscongress said.

International security, fertilizer market stability, issues of food security as well as a discussion about joint efforts to combat epidemics and emergencies will be the key topics of the "Integrated security and sovereign development" block. Prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, the trade and economic sphere, and creation and development of new logistics routes will be discussed within the "Economy of the new world" block.

A large block of the program will be dedicated to cooperation in the technology sphere. Education, tourism, the motion picture industry and development of volunteer movements will be covered in the fourth block - "Humanitarian and social sphere: together toward a new quality of life."

A media forum, a congress of presidents of universities, and a roundtable of senior audit officials will also take place on the forum’s sidelines.