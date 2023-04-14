Taking Artyomovsk not to ensure fast victory over Ukraine — Wagner PMC founder

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Taking the city of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) will not ensure a prompt victory over Ukraine, Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an article, published on his press service’s Telegram channel Friday.

The PMC founder noted that the strategic importance of the city is not too high.

"Behind Bakhmut follow Seversk, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, Druzhkovka and Chasov Yar: settlements that comprise the so-called ‘Donbass ring’ and that constitute a fortified region," he added.

"On the one hand, Bakhmut is a part of this fortified region, but, on the other hand, taking Bakhmut by itself will ensure neither a prompt victory over Ukraine, nor a clear road to Dnieper, nor even taking of Donbass," Prigozhin said.

He noted that there is constant infighting in Kiev regarding the "need to cling to Bakhmut."

"They try to promote this city as a sacral symbol," the Wagner PMC founder said.

"The Ukrainian Army has gathered enough forces. About 200,000 rather trained fighters that underwent two or three months of training and coordination are ready to perform their duties. The amount of weapons and ammunition is quite enough for these 200,000 people to commence an offensive on various directions," Prigozhin concluded.