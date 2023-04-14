US warned Russia Lavrov to be met with cold reception at UN Security Council — envoy

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The US made clear for the Russian side that the US Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is going to be met with a cold reception at the UN Security Council meeting in New York, Russian envoy Anatoly Antonov said on Russian TV Thursday.

"We were warned, both in the US Department of State and at a very high level, that Sergey Viktorovich will be met with a very cold reception. We’ll see what shape it will take at the event," he said.

The envoy added that Moscow has not seen "any friendliness from the US side" for many years.

"The most important thing for us today is to achieve results [on obtaining visas for the Russian delegation to UN events], and we will continue working from there," Antonov said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that visas for Lavrov and the Russian delegation to the UN Security Council meetings, scheduled for late April, have still not been issued. Russia presides in the Security Council in April. According to Russian envoy to the organization Vasily Nebenzya, Lavrov will visit the UN headquarters and take part in Security Council meetings on April 24 and 25.