Putin-Xi long talks at the start of visit speak to leaders’ attitude - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. An unscheduled long informal communication of the Russian and Chinese presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, speak of the leaders' attitude, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov opined in an interview with the ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Certainly, these were unexpectedly long events. But this speaks to the mood of the two leaders, the spirit of trust and the thoroughness of their communication," Peskov said, responding to a question from journalist Pavel Zarubin. Peskov stressed that initially it was not planned that the informal talks between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping on the first day of the visit would be so long.