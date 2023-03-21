Xi Jinping arrives in Kremlin for talks with Putin

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the Kremlin for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a TASS correspondent reported. The Chinese leader arrived at the front door of the Grand Kremlin Palace. He was welcomed by Commandant of the Kremlin Sergey Udovenko.

Tuesday is the main day of the Chinese president’s state visit to Russia, taking place on March 20-22. The ceremony of the official meeting of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin takes place in the St. George's Hall, talks are to be held in the St. Catherine’s Hall, while extended talks will kick off in the St. Alexander’s Hall. The sides then plan to sign documents and make statements to reporters. The program will end with a state dinner.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the Government House.

A day earlier, Putin and Xi Jinping held a one-on-one meeting which lasted almost four and a half hours. After the talks, the Russian president went outside to see his Chinese counterpart off.