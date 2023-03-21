Victim of Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea in moderate condition

SIMFEROPOL, March 21. /TASS/. The man injured in the downing of Ukrainian drones in northern Crimea is in a moderate condition in the central district hospital, the republic's Health Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

On Monday, the head of the city administration, Igor Ivin, reported that there was no threat to the life of the man, 33, who received a shrapnel wound when a downed drone fell in Dzhankoy.

"The patient is in a moderate condition, he is undergoing in-patient treatment at the Dzhankoy central district hospital," the official said.

The air defense system went off in the northern Crimean city of Dzhankoy on Monday evening. Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov earlier reported that the debris damaged a house and a shop. One man was injured. His aide Oleg Kryuchkov reported that the target of all drones were civilian facilities, as there are no military facilities nearby. However, each drone contained explosives and shrapnel.