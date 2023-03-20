Russia laying groundwork for organizing another 3+3 meeting — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry is carrying out preliminary work for the organization of another meeting in the 3+3 format, which Georgia is welcome to join, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The Georgian side is looking at joining this format (3+3 meetings - TASS), but the first meeting has already been held. The door is still open for Tbilisi. Now we are working on the organization of the second meeting in the 3+3 format. The West is already making efforts to undermine this structure, which is only in its formative stage," he said after talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Dwelling on what may be driving the Western countries to start "brewing up some sort of games" in the South Caucasus, he said, "It [the West] is again putting forth claims to domination, to asserting its hegemony over here, there and everywhere, far from its own borders, directly infringing upon the legal interests of the three closest neighbors of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, namely Turkey, Iran and Russia.".