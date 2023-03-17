Kremlin announces talks between Putin, Xi Jinping on March 21

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold negotiations in Moscow on March 21, with statements for the media expected afterwards, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

"March 21 will be the day of negotiations," he said. When asked if statements for the media are expected after the talks, he answered in an affirmative.

Overall, the two leaders will begin their communication with a tete-a-tete conversation during an informal lunch on March 20, Peskov explained.

Earlier, Moscow and Beijing announced Xi Jinping’s official visit to Russia on March 20-22. According to the Kremlin, the negotiations will include discussion of "current issues of further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China."

The sides also plan to exchange opinions within the context of deepening of the Russian-Chinese cooperation on international arena. The sides are expected to sign a number of important bilateral documents.