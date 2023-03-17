Russia, Democratic Republic of Congo work on agreements ahead of Russia-Africa summit

BRAZZAVILLE, March 17. /TASS/. Russia and the Democratic Republic of Congo are working on several agreements between the two countries ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit, Russian Ambassador to the republic Georgy Chepik told reporters.

"We are working ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit on several documents, including trade agreements, agreements on the use of funds received as repayment of the debt of the Republic of Congo, an agreement on maritime transport, an agreement on mutual recognition of education and qualifications," he said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the sides are also working on a memorandum of cooperation in the construction area.

"We hope to finally sign a memorandum of understanding between the Russian State Duma and the National Assembly of the Republic of Congo, which, by the way, is headed by our graduate, Isidore Mvouba, who speaks excellent Russian and has a Russian wife," Chepik added.

The Russian ambassador revealed that the delegation of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Russia-Africa summit would most likely be headed by the country’s president Denis Sassou Nguesso. "We assume that Denis Sassou Nguesso will come to St. Petersburg. In any case, he has already voiced such intentions", he said.