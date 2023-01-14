Russia imposes sanctions on UK’s Foreign Secretary, Chief of General Staff - diplomat

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Chief of the General Staff Patrick Sanders have been included in Russia’s reciprocal sanctions list of 36 people, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in her commentary Saturday.

"Due to British government’s continued anti-Russian course in January 2023, a decision was made to additionally include a number of British Cabinet members, representatives of security agencies and journalists to the Russian blacklist. These include, in particular, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly; Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove; Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden; Minister Without Portfolio Nadhim Zahawi; Chief of General Staff Patrick Sanders; representatives of the Strategic Command and the National Cyber Security Centre," the diplomat said.