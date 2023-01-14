US ships Excalibur, RAAMS to Kiev out of fear of Russian tank forces - DPR

DONETSK, January 14. /TASS/. Washington’s supplies of Excalibur guided artillery shells and RAAMS systems indicate that the West is seriously wary of attacks of Russian tank forces in the special military operation area, the DPR People’s Militia told TASS.

On January 6, the US authorities announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth over $3 billion, which includes 500 precision GPS-guided M982 Excalibur shells and 1,200 155-mm remote anti-tank mine systems (RAMMS).

"Both the Excalibur and the RAAMS mine systems that they ship in such quantities - there is a very simple military solution behind all this. The Western coalition is extremely vary of our armored forces. As our combat ranks get saturated with new modern tanks and their crews obtain combat experience, their operation becomes increasingly efficient. And it scares the enemy enough to ship modern weapons," a DPR representative said.

According to the representative, both types of weapons are relatively new designs.

"Undoubtedly, this is what previously was perceived as high-tech, precision guided munitions. Meaning, things are being shipped to the conflict area that are not even present in all brigades in the US, the UK or elsewhere. This is a standard, and a very high one. They do not have anything better than that. The capabilities of our armored forces scare Western military strategists so much that they start shipping everything they can so that they could at least somewhat resist our growing capabilities," the DPR representative said.

According to the Pentagon estimates, the US has already allocated over $24.2 billion for military aid to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials have repeatedly warned about the danger of Western weapons shipped to Ukraine spreading to other regions. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov warned that the militarization of Ukraine directly threatens European and global security.