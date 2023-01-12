No date set for talks between Russian, Syrian, Turkish foreign ministers — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. A meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey is being hammered out, but the date has not yet been set, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"No, there is no concrete date yet. We have already talked about it, such a meeting is in the works", she said. "We will let you know the details, including the date, the issues to be discussed, the participants and formats as soon as it will be coordinated with the parties".

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously reported that a meeting between the Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers in Moscow is being considered, but so far no specific date has been set.

The Saudi newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reported on January 8 that the Russian, Syrian and Turkish foreign ministers, Sergey Lavrov, Faisal Mekdad and Mevlut Cavusoglu, may meet in Moscow on January 11. At the same time, the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported that the meeting would not take place until Cavusoglu returns from the US, where he plans talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 17-18, including on the Syrian issue.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has previously talked about the possibility of a face-to-face meeting with Syrian leader Bashar Assad. That meeting, he said, should be preceded by talks among the representatives of special services, defense and foreign ministers. Negotiations between the military chiefs of the three countries were held in the Russian capital on December 28.