DPR residents returning from Ukrainian captivity report torture — ombudsperson

DONETSK, January 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military tortured the captured residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic with water, electrocuted and beat them, former prisoners said in a video posted on Wednesday on the Telegram channel of DPR Ombudsperson Darya Morozova.

"I went through all these methods: from electric shocks to the punching bag. Torture with water, electric shocks, they inserted needles in joints, scorched me with a red-hot poker, hit me in the ribs," said one of the military who had returned from captivity.

Other captives endured similar torture. One of them said that Ukrainian servicemen also called his relatives to say he had been killed.

According to Morozova, 14 DPR residents released from Ukrainian captivity are returning home. These fighters were part of the next stage in the swap between Russia and Ukraine, which took place on December 31, 2022. They received immediate medical care in other regions of the Russian Federation, and will be rehabilitated.

On December 31, 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that more than 80 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger were returned to the Russian Federation as a result of negotiations with the Ukrainian side.