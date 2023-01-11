Ukraine lost about 25,000 people in struggle for Soledar — ex-LPR envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces lost about 25,000 people in fights for the city of Soledar, DPR, says former LPR envoy to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik.

"Ukraine paid an incredible price for the political feasibility of preservation of Soledar, incomparable with the reality," Miroshnik told TASS. "In the end, in an attempt to hold a once city of 10,000, they wasted twice and a half as many. Only a colonial puppet regime is ready to suffer such casualties," he said.

According to Miroshnik, these casualties are irreplaceable and will "leave a mark on further combat capability of Ukrainian armed forces."

"By throwing insufficiently equipped and insufficiently trained units into the action, Zelensky’s regime sought to create a myth that a Ukrainian victory is possible," the ex-envoy added.

Late on Wednesday, Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that the Wagner PMC took control of the city of Soledar, with fighting continuing in a pocked in the city center. On Wednesday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov announced that Russian forces blocked Soledar from the north and the south, with fighting going on inside the city. According to Yan Gagin, military expert and advisor to Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin, there may be about 500 Ukrainian servicemen left in Soledar.