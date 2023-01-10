Pashinyan says Russia never invited Armenia to join Union State

YEREVAN, January 10. /TASS/. Yerevan has received no official invitation from Russia to join the Union State, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"Armenia never received an official invitation from Russia to join the Union State. There could never be such a proposal, but the situation is not that unambiguous as it may seem," Pashinyan said. "I’d like to reiterate that independence is an absolute value for Armenia, and that our task is to secure that," he insisted.