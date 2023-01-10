Security chief says clans and transnational corporations hold real power in West

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Foundations and big business hold real power in the West, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev told aif.ru in an interview.

"It is obvious that the real power in the West is in the hands of clans with resources and transnational corporations," the security chief said.

Patrushev noted that "Western politicians do not have the power and possibilities to change life in their states for the better, because they have not been independent figures for a long time." According to him, everyone has ties to big business, lobbyists, foundations and these facts are not even concealed. "As it turned out, dozens of European Parliament deputies were controlled by the structures of George Soros, and the European Commission at the behest of one of the world's largest American pharmaceutical companies has created a number of corrupt schemes for the purchase of vaccines worth tens of billions of euros," he pointed out.