MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Tokyo is immersed in sanctions work against Russia, but real life forces Japan to compromise its ‘principles’ and cooperate with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told the Izvestia newspaper in an interview on Tuesday.

"It is quite obvious to us that official Tokyo is unquestioningly fulfilling Washington's political order by fully engaging in the sanctions work. However, practice shows that real life makes the Japanese authorities compromise their detached from national interests ‘principles’ in the spheres where they cannot do without cooperation with Russia," he said.

Rudenko pointed out that the Japanese authorities recommended the local companies - the shareholders of Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 oil and gas projects - to continue participating in the projects under the pretext of ensuring the country's energy security. "Fumio Kishida's administration begged his G7 partners to remove crude oil flowing to Japan from the Sakhalin-2 project from a restrictive scheme involving a price cap on Russian-origin energy carriers," the diplomat added.