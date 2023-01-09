Lavrov invites China’s new foreign minister to visit Russia

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov invited China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang to visit Russia at a convenient time, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following a phone call between the two ministers.

"The Russian minister congratulated his Chinese counterpart on his recent appointment and wished him success in his responsible work," the statement reads.

"Lavrov invited Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to visit Russia at a convenient time," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.