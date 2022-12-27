Russia to honor all commitments to supply defense products to partners — MFA

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia will fully honor all the commitments it has made to supply defense products to its partners, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to continue supplying defense products to partner countries and ensuring their maintenance, despite the pressure of sanctions applied by the US and its allies.

"We are declaring with authority that Russia will fully honor all the relevant commitments before its partners regarding existing and future projects," the diplomat stated.

Zakharova said that the rare instances of delayed supplies of Russian defense products are attributable to threats of sanctions that the West has issued to international freight companies. "Indeed, there have been some rare cases of delayed shipments of Russian special products. However, that state of affairs is a result of unprecedented threats of sanctions from the collective West to international transportation companies that cooperate with our country," the diplomat explained.

We are recording increased efforts by US government emissaries that act through US embassies in foreign states to exert overt pressure on the military and political leadership of the countries whose armed forces have Russian (or Soviet) made aircraft (planes and helicopters) so they stop operating them and subsequently transfer them to the Kiev regime through pro-Western intermediaries," the statement said.

Their reasoning is largely based on "a malicious pedaling of insinuations that Russia in the current conditions is allegedly incapable of providing their (the aircraft’s - TASS) quality maintenance and supply of original spare parts required for repairs."

Zakharova said that as the Americans seek to squeeze Russian products from international markets, they force their own products on Russia’s partners, promoting the interests of their own defense industry.

"It’s another evident and indisputable fact of unfair competition on the part of the US and its allies," she said.