Putin says Russia, unlike its opponents, doesn’t refuse talks on Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Rossiya-1 television on Sunday that Russia, unlike its opponents, isn’t refusing to hold talks on the situation around Ukraine and is ready to engage with everyone involved.

When asked who should do what to step back from a dangerous escalation in what is essentially a confrontation of Moscow’s and NATO military capabilities, the president said, "I don’t think it’s that dangerous. I believe we are acting right. We are protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people".

"And we have simply no choice other than protect our citizens," Putin said.

"We are ready to seek an agreement with all who is involved in this process about some acceptable disentanglement, but it’s up to them. It’s they who refuse talks, not us," the president said.