Putin says West’s attempts to break up historical Russia underlie conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Rossiya-1 television on Sunday that Russia’s opponents base their policy on divide-and-conquer principle, and that they have always pursued that, continuing their attempts now.

He said that Russia has since 2014 tried to resolve the situation in Ukraine peacefully.

"We have always sought to ensure that all disputes that arise are resolved by peaceful means through negotiations. But unfortunately, the other side felt differently. As I have already said many times, we all know this, they started to make harsh moves of military nature there," he said in interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin on the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program.

"In general, what underlies everything is the policy of our geopolitical opponents that’s aimed at breaking up Russia, the historical Russia.

"Divide and conquer, that’s what they have always sought to accomplish and are still seeking to. But our goal is different: It’s to unite the Russian people," Putin said.