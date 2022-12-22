Zelensky-Biden talks prove Ukraine, US not interested in peace — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The talks between Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky and US leader Joe Biden in Washington showed that Ukraine and the US seek not peace but further hostilities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Thursday.

"The talks in Washington showed that neither Ukraine nor the United States seeks peace. They are simply determined to continue fighting," the diplomat said.

"Have you heard anything about negotiations, about any kind of communication with Russia? Of course not. Zelensky publicly spoke about our country in a boorish manner - he cannot in principle do otherwise; even his ‘masters’ do not dare to do that. They have made some attempts, remarks, but they have not sunk that low yet," Zakharova said.

"Apparently, Zelensky has nothing to say, being rude is the only thing he can do," the diplomat believes.