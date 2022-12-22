West set up for long confrontation with Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The West's support for Ukraine shows that it is determined to confront Russia on a long-term basis, the country’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The West is set up for a long-term confrontation with Russia," she said. According to the diplomat, this is proved by the Western support of the Kiev regime. "No matter how much the West tries to arm the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev and prolong hostilities, it will not be possible to turn a blind eye to monstrous crimes in such a cynical and talentless manner," Zakharova pointed out.

"As the leadership of our country has repeatedly stressed, all the tasks set within the framework of the special military operation, taking into account the situation on the ground and the relevant realities, would be achieved," the diplomat recalled.