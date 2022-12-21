Medvedev, Xi Jinping praise Russian-Chinese relations

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese President Xi Jinping unanimously praised relations between the two countries at a meeting in Beijing, United Russia said in a statement.

According to the statement, the parties "were unanimous in their praise for the current state of and prospects for Russian-Chinese relations."

"They held a thorough exchange of views on a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda and reached and agreement to step up cooperation" between United Russia and the Communist Party of China in light of the common goals set by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, aimed at boosting "the entire set of relations of the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction."

Medvedev and Xi also discussed a number of "important international issues, highlighting a broad convergence of views that Moscow and Beijing have on the world’s most pressing problems." They also touched upon issues related to "strategic foreign policy coordination, including within the UN and other multilateral platforms, namely the SCO, BRICS and the G20 group. "The political situation in the post-Soviet region, including the Ukrainian crisis," were also discussed.

In addition, Medvedev congratulated Xi Jinping "on his reelection as Secretary General and the formation of a new Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party."

"Fruitful Russian-Chinese talks in Beijing proved to be an important milestone in terms of joint efforts to strengthen dialogue between United Russia and the Chinese Communist Party, and relations between the two countries in general," the statement said.