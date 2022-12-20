Putin congratulates da Silva on winning Brazil’s presidential election

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Brazil’s Inacio da Silva on his victory in the presidential election, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday.

"Putin congratulated him (da Silva - TASS) on winning the election and ahead of him taking office on January 1, 2023, wished him success in his state activities," it said.

Apart from that, the sides "expressed confidence that the Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership will continue to develop successfully in all spheres, as well as cooperation in the global arena, including within BRICS," the Kremlin added.

The leaders agreed to continue personal communication.

A runoff presidential election was held in Brazil on October 30. Inacio Lula da Silva, the leader of the Workers’ Party, won the race. He will be inaugurated on January 1, 2023.