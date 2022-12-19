Putin, Lukashenko to focus on economic, military, other issues today, says Kremlin

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko will discuss a number of topics at a meeting in Minsk, including the implementation of integration programs and military issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Today, we will have the opportunity to conduct a good review, to compare notes on the allied integration programs, and the most pressing issues on the trade and economic agenda, and of course, talk about military issues, given the very turbulent and chaotic situation around us," the Kremlin spokesman detailed.

According to him, Putin and Lukashenko will also exchange views on regional and international issues.

Commenting on the fact that the Russian leader came to Belarus for the first time in three years, Peskov put the spotlight on the circumstances that led to the gap in visits. "Keep in mind that it was the pandemic that lasted for two years. But, again, the fact that he was not in Minsk did not lead to any pause in bilateral relations at the highest level," the press secretary pointed out.

He emphasized that Putin and Lukashenko kept in constant contact with one another, and "they communicate very efficiently in terms of content." "Well, now such an opportunity has presented itself [to the Russian president]: to come pay a visit," Peskov concluded.