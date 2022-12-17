Despite tricky energy situation, EU keeps harming its own interests — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The situation in the European energy sector is already strained, but the European Union keeps ‘sawing off the branch it is sitting on,’ Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth European Department Yury Pilipson has told TASS in an interview.

"The energy situation in entire Europe, including Balkans, remains complicated, and this is the logical outcome of unilateral Western measures with regard to Russia. It is no secret that it was designed in Washington, but the European Union keeps sawing off the branch it is sitting on without a second thought," the diplomat said.

Nevertheless, certain European countries continue to defend their national interests, and Serbia is one of them, he added.

"Issues of Russian energy supplies to this country are being discussed by relevant governmental agencies of Russia and Serbia in a constructive atmosphere and with mutual trust," Pilipson said. "We hope our partners will be fine.".