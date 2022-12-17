Direct trilateral talks on Zaporozhye NPP protection zone impossible — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Direct trilateral talks of Moscow, Kiev and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about a protection zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) are impossible due to the present-day state of Russian-Ukrainian relations, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov has told TASS in an interview.

"Of course, progress on the issue could have been faster if trilateral talks were held, but this is impossible due to the current state of Russian-Ukrainian relations," he said. "That is why [IAEA Director-General] Rafael Grossi has to engage in ‘shuttle diplomacy,’ communicating with Russia and Ukraine in turns," the diplomat said.