Africa-US food partnership not harmful to Russia’s interests — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Africa-US partnership in the food sector will not harm Russia’s interests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Friday.

"Everyone should join in and help feed our African friends, this will not affect our interests. First of all, the interests of our African friends should be protected," he said, answering to a question from TASS.

In his opinion, countries of the continent should have an opportunity to build ties with numerous partners and to "establish constructive and mutually beneficial relationship not just with one country - in this case, the United States - but with other important partners as well, such as China and Russia."

Following the US-Africa summit, the sides issued a joint statement to declare their determination to create a strategic partnership on food security issues.