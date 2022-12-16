Head of Russian House in Central African Republic injured — embassy

PRETORIA, December 16. /TASS/. The head of the Russian House in the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR) Bangui has been injured, a Russian embassy representative told TASS Friday.

"The head of the Russian House received an anonymous parcel Friday and opened it, an explosion occurred," the Russian diplomat said. "The injuries are serious. The head of the Russian House has been hospitalized."

The medics currently refrain from providing any information about the dynamic of his health.

The Russian embassy views the incident as an assassination attempt.