Putin's annual news conference won't take place until New Year — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual news conference will not take place until the New Year, but it is expected that the head of state will find an opportunity to talk to the media, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"As for th eannual news conference, yes, there won't be one before the New Year, but we expect that the president will still find an opportunity to talk to [reporters], as he does regularly, including during his foreign visits," Peskov said.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman did not talk about the possible date of the head of state's address to the Federal Assembly. "We will inform you in due time," he noted.

In November, Peskov said that the dates of Putin's annual news conference and other major events would be known after the date of the address to the Federal Assembly was set.