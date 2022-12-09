Chances are high Putin to participate in G20 summit in 2023 — Russia’s sherpa

NEW DELHI, December 9. /TASS/. There is every chance Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the G20 summit in New Delhi in September 2023, the Russian leader’s representative in the G20 (sherpa) Svetlana Lukash, told TASS on Friday.

"I hope that, of course, [Russia’s president] will go [to the G20 summit]. But this, in any case, is up to him to decide. Now, when the next summit is one year ahead, I cannot give an answer to such a question. The way I see it, that there are all chances for this," Lukash said.

She recalled that the meeting of the G20 leaders in New Delhi, as the Indian organizers had announced, was scheduled for September 9-10, 2023.

In all, India, during its G20 presidency, intends to hold about 200 events across the country.

"I hope that we will not miss a single event - be it a meeting of a working group or a seminar, or a conference. It is important for Russia to participate in any event to demonstrate its position, express its views, and see the best practices that partners from other countries have," Lukash said.

India took over the G20 presidency from Indonesia on December 1.