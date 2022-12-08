Russia expects peaceful transition of power in Peru without meddling from outside

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia is closely following the developments in Peru and expects that the transition of power there will proceed calmly and without any disruptive interference from the outside, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"We are closely monitoring the developments there. On December 7, the parliament passed a vote of non-confidence in President Pedro Castillo and removed him from power amid a worsening domestic political crisis. We expect that the power transition process in Peru will proceed calmly, within the framework of law, without destructive interference, and that it will facilitate normalization in the country in the interests of the people of Peru," Zakharova said.

"For our part, we confirm our commitment to the further development of traditionally friendly relations between our states," the diplomat added.

On Wednesday, Peru’s Congress voted to oust Pedro Castillo from office. Meanwhile, Castillo himself declared the dissolution of the parliament and a curfew in the country. The legislators, however, did not cancel the vote and approved the dismissal of the president. The military and police supported the Congress. Peru’s First Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn into office as head of state.