Russian Viktor Bout returns home after being swapped for US Brittney Griner — MFA

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian national Viktor Bout, who was serving a prison term in the US on arms trafficking charges, has returned to Russia as a result of an agreement with the US to exchange him for American basketball player Brittney Griner, found guilty in Russia of drug smuggling, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"As a result of the efforts made, we managed to agree with the American side to arrange an exchange of Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner. The Russian citizen has been returned to his homeland," the Foreign Ministry said.