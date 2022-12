MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov signed a cooperation program between the countries' foreign ministries for 2023-2024 on Tuesday.

The signing ceremony took place at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House in Moscow following talks between the sides.

Meredov visits Russia to participate in a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.