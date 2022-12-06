Russia taking necessary security measures amid continued attacks by Kiev, Kremlin assures

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Authorities in Russia are taking all necessary measures to ensure security back home amid the continued terror attacks by the Kiev regime on Russian soil, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Certainly, the push for such terror attacks to continue (on Russian soil - TASS) being openly announced by the Kiev regime is a risk. Of course, it is being taken into account, with all necessary measures being taken," he assured.

Peskov answered in the negative when asked if President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with permanent members of the Security Council on Tuesday had something to do with the recently intensified Ukrainian attacks on Russian territories. "Security Council meetings are usually convened [by the head of state] on a weekly basis, unless the schedule is tweaked otherwise. That’s exactly what happened today," Peskov explained. Earlier on Tuesday, Putin suggested that the permanent members of the Security Council discuss domestic security measures.

Asked if Russia will provide any extra security for its infrastructure, specifically in the oil sector, the Kremlin spokesman said, "Those [facilities] have naturally been protected on a permanent basis, and additional measures are being taken in the sphere." "Every region has been doing so, plus security services. This is an ongoing process," he specified.

The Kiev regime made attempts on Monday morning to attack two military airfields, in the Ryazan and Saratov regions, using Soviet-made drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier. The Ukrainian drones, flying at a low altitude, were intercepted by air defense systems of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the top brass specified.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit reported a drone attack near an airfield in Kursk that ignited an oil tank. There were no casualties, he said.