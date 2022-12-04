Lavrov to hold talks with Azerbaijani foreign minister on relations between Baku, Yerevan

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday to discuss relations between that country and Armenia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said a normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in compliance with the highest-level trilateral agreements is one of Russia’s foreign policy priorities. Moscow also welcomes the establishment of a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and is ready to provide the necessary assistance at the request of the sides.