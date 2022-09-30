West has drowned truth in ocean of fakes, using Goebbels-type propaganda — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The West had drowned the truth in an ocean of fakes, using Goebbels-type propaganda methods, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"They have drowned the truth in an ocean of myths, illusions and fakes, using extremely aggressive propaganda, lying all out, like Goebbels: the bigger a lie is the quicker people believe in it. This is how they are acting," he said at a ceremony of signing treaties with the Donbass republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions on their accession to Russia.

The West is used to "acting in a stereotypic manner, to seize everything by force, using blackmail, bribery, intimidation and believes that these methods will be working forever," he noted.

"Such arrogance stems not only from the notorious concept of their own exclusiveness <…>, but also from the real information deprivation in the world," he added.