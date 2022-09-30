Western elites not going to search for ways out of global crisis, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Western countries’ elites are not going to search for constructive ways out of the global food and energy crisis, telling lies instead, placing the blame on Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony for accepting four new territories into Russia on Friday.

"No one can be heated with swollen capitalizations as energy is needed, which is why politicians in Europe as well are forced to convince their fellow citizens to eat less, to wash themselves less often, and to cover up at home, whereas those starting to ask fair questions why it is so are immediately announced enemies, extremists and radicals, laying the blame on Russia, saying this is the source of your problems, telling lies again," he said.

"I would like to note, to stress that there are all reasons to suggest that western elites are not going to search for constructive ways out of the global food, energy crisis, which appeared through their fault, particularly through their fault, as a result of their long-lasting policy well ahead of the special military operation in Ukraine and Donbass," he added.

Western elites are not going to solve the problems of unfairness, inequality, the Russian president said, adding that the fear is they are ready to use other recipes they are accustomed to.