Russia says its warplanes, rocket, missile forces struck more than 200 Ukrainian targets

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Friday said Russian aircraft, rocket forces and artillery struck more than 200 Ukrainian targets during the special military operation in Ukraine over the past day.

"Tactical and army aviation, rocket forces and artillery struck units of the Ukrainian 26th artillery and 59th motorized infantry brigades in the areas of the settlements of Zakotnoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the city of Nikolayev, 128th mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and 121st brigade of territorial defense in the areas of the settlements of Osokorovka of the Kherson Region and Vremevka of the Donetsk People’s Republic, 66th and 93th Ukrainian mechanized brigades in the area of the settlement of Redkodub of the Donetsk People’s Republic, and 61 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 148 areas," he said.

According to the spokesman, destroyed targets also include six warehouses of rocket and artillery weapons and ammunition in the areas of the settlements of Mayaky of the Donetsk People's Republic, Lezhino of the Zaporozhye Region, Pavlograd, Kolomiytsevo of the Dnipropetrovsk Region and the city of Nikolayev, as well as two field refueling stations serving the vehicles of the 93rd mechanized brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine in the area of the village of Redkodub of the Donetsk People's Republic.