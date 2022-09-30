Four treaties on admission of Russia’s new territories to be signed Friday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Four agreements on the admission of new territories to the Russian Federation will be signed on Friday at a special ceremony in the Kremlin, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"The main event will begin at 15:00 in St. George's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace. There will be a speech by the Russian president, let me stress once again, a major one. The ceremony of signing the documents will follow. Taking part in the event will be the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin, the head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky, and the head of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo," Peskov said.

"Four agreements will be signed on the admission of new entities to the Russian Federation," he added.

The referendums on joining Russia were held in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions on September 23-27. An overwhelming majority supported the idea of joining Russia. On Wednesday, the heads of the republics of Donbass and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions sent official requests to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a proposal for letting their regions enter the Russian Federation in the capacity of constituent territories.