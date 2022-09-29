Russian troops wipe out radar station of Ukrainian S-300 missile launcher — top brass

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces eliminated a radar station of a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile launcher in the vicinity of the Vladimirovka populated locality in the Nikolayev Region, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"A radar station of a Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile launcher was wiped out in the vicinity of the Vladimirovka community in the Nikolayev Region," he said.

The S-300 (NATO reporting name SA-10 Grumble) is a medium-range surface-to-air missile system designed to destroy ballistic and aerodynamic targets at a speed of up to 1,200 m/s and capable of delivering strikes against ground facilities, using target acquisition data. Its serial production was launched in 1975.

S-300 air defense systems are still operational in about 20 countries across the world, including CIS states and European countries: Slovakia, Ukraine, Cyprus, Greece, Kazakhstan, Bulgaria, Belarus, Armenia, Abkhazia and Azerbaijan. According to open sources, Croatia also possesses some amount of S-300P surface-to-air missile systems while Ukraine mostly operates S-300PS and S-300PT modifications.