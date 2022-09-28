Russia plans to convene UNSC session over Nord Stream pipelines — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia intends to convene a United Nations Security Council session in connection with the provocations against the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Russia is planning to call for an official meeting of the UN Security Council over the provocations against the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2 pipelines," Zakharova said.

On Tuesday, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" that "occurred in one day simultaneously on three lines of offshore pipelines of the Nord Stream system" on Monday. The first leak was detected on Nord Stream 2 off the Danish island of Bornholm. Later, two more leaks from Nord Stream 1 were spotted as well. The Danish Energy Agency reported that huge amounts of gas had spilled into the sea. A prohibition zone within five nautical miles from the incident site was established for aircraft and ships.

Later, Swedish seismologists said that two explosions had been recorded along the routes of both pipelines on Monday. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen slammed the incidents as sabotage and warned that "any deliberate disruption is unacceptable [and] will lead to the strongest possible response."