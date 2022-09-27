Over 90% of voters in Russia vote for Zaporozhye and Kherson regions’ joining Russia

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. More than 90% of people who voted at the referendums at polling stations in Russia supported the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions’ accession to Russia, according to the data from election commissions.

After counting 60% of protocols from polling stations in Russia, 97.75% of votes for in favor of Zaporozhye region’s joining Russia. And 96.44% votes were cast in favor of Kherson region’s accession to Russia (after counting 61% of protocols).

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.