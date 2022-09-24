Bills on liberated areas’ accession to Russia may be submitted to State Duma on Sept. 28

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Bills on the accession of liberated areas to Russia may be submitted to the State Duma in the evening of September 28 and the next day the lawmakers will hold an emergency plenary session on passing them, a source in the lower house told TASS.

"After the votes will be counted at the referendums, the bills may be submitted on September 28 so that the Duma has enough time to pass them on September 29," the source said.

In case of successful referendums, international treaties will be submitted to the State Duma for ratification as well as a draft federal constitutional law on the new regions’ accession to Russia.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.